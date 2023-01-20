Table 1. Blood analyser results Parameter Value pH 7.588 Partial pressure of carbon dioxide 28.4 Partial pressure of oxygen 188 Base excess 5 Bicarbonate 27.1 Total carbon dioxide 28 Oxygen saturation 100 Sodium 147 Potassium 3.9 Ionised calcium 1.63 Glucose <1.1 Haematocrit 26 Haemoglobin 8.8

Midazolam was given IV, along with a slow glucose bolus administered over 10 minutes (1ml of 50% solution diluted with 2ml sodium chloride 0.9%). The seizure resolved, so a constant rate infusion (CRI) of 5% glucose at 2ml/kg/hour was then initiated, but had to be increased to 4ml/kg/hour soon after due to persistently low blood glucose measurements.