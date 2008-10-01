Roundworms

Roundworms, or “nematodes” as they are more properly known, do occur both in wild and domestic rabbits. The only round worm to occur commonly in domestic rabbits is the oxyurid worm, or Passalurus ambiguus – also known as the “pin worm” because of its small size. Adult worms of this species measure five to 10mm and are found in the caecum and large intestine. They do not generally cause clinical problems in the adult rabbit but may be associated with poor haircoat, weight loss and a perineal dermatitis.