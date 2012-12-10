Rabbits are sometimes described as having heterophils, instead of neutrophils, but the latter term will be used in this article. In rabbits, and some rodent species, the total white cell count does not usually increase in the face of infection, rather the ratio of neutrophils to lymphocytes changes. In a healthy individual, the ratio is approximately 1: 1; however, in response to infection, an increase in neutrophils is seen, with a relative decrease in the lymphocyte count. This may be accompanied by toxic changes to the cells, as noted on examination of a blood film. A relative lymphopaenia is a common, non-specific reaction to chronic disease in rabbits.