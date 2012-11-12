Reptilian monocytes have a similar role to those in birds and mammals and may be increased in response to more chronic processes, such as granulomatous inflammation. Some confusion exists regarding the term “azurophil” in reptiles; these cells are described more commonly in snakes and some lizards. In snakes, these cells are thought to function similarly to neutrophils, but are more like monocytes in other species; in both cases, azurophils are involved with the phagocytic and granulomatous response to microbial infection. The confusion appears to be one of nomenclature and revolves around the staining characteristics of the so-called azurophilic granules within these cells. Where confusion exists, azurophils should be counted separately in snakes but alongside monocytes in other species.