Always consider the possibility of having a rabbit’s bonded companion hospitalised at the same time. This reduces stress, helps with recovery and avoids fighting when the rabbit is reintroduced in the home environment. Rabbits can become bored and frustrated if they have nothing to do. Especially when the hospital stay is long, safe rabbit toys and other objects can be used to enrich their environment. Always have a selection of common rabbit food in the hospital to avoid changing diet while the animal is hospitalised. Alternatively, just ask the owner to bring a rabbit’s lunch box. Fresh food needs to be always available, even if the rabbit is not eating on its own, as it can stimulate appetite. Make sure to ask whether the rabbit is drinking from a bowl or a bottle. It has been shown that, given the option, rabbits prefer drinking from large open dishes (Tschudin et al, 2011). Many rabbits, not used to bottles at home, may not drink if not given an alternative while in the hospital.