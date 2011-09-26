MANAGEMENT, CARE AND COMMON CONDITIONS OF LEOPARD GECKOS

Heating

Leopard geckos are a crepuscular species (active predominantly at dawn and dusk) and do not frequently bask in sunlight, but will instead lie on rocks that have been heated by the sun during the day. This means they are adapted to absorb heat from ventral sources so a heat mat under the tank is the most appropriate heat source. The heat mat should cover one third to half of the floor area and be placed outside the tank. The temperature must be controlled with a thermostat and the thermostat probe placed on the substrate overlying the heat mat to prevent overheating.