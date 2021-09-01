ABSTRACT

Lead poisoning has been highly reported in birds. The percentage reported in psittacines is slightly higher than that reported in birds of prey and waterfowl. The lead source in psittacines can be found in the lead putty used for windows, paint, solders, electrical clips and in some avian cages that do not follow certain safety specifications. The lead shot ban, which came into place in England in 1999 prohibiting the use of lead shot and fishing weights, decreased the amount of lead in the environment. Due to this, the incidence of waterfowl suffering from lead poisoning presenting in wildlife hospitals has dramatically reduced over the years.