10 Nov 2026
Charly Pignon DVM, DipECZM and Adeline Decambron DVM, DipECVS, MSc, PhD discuss the treatment and care options for this issue.
Image: galyna0404 / Adobe Stock
Orthopaedic diseases are relatively uncommon in guinea pigs. When they do occur, fractures of the appendicular skeleton tend to be caused by low-impact trauma such as a fall from an owner’s hands or furniture.
Distal limb fractures are reported to be the most prevalent fractures in guinea pigs, and hindlimb fractures (femur and tibia) seem to be more common (Conn, 2000; Aguiar et al, 2014; Macedo et al, 2015; Minarikova et al, 2015).
The objectives of fracture management are to allow early functional recovery and manipulate the fracture site as little as possible to enhance healing and limit pain.
Although not all techniques can be extrapolated, the principles of fracture management and orthopaedic surgery in guinea pigs are similar to those established for dogs and cats (Miwa and Calvo Carrasco, 2019). However, many constraints are specific to guinea pigs: they are sensitive to stress and pain, they have limited tolerance to treatment and immobilisation, they have brittle bones and they are smaller than species with which most veterinary surgeons have more experience (Cooper and Schiller, 1976; Miwa and Calvo Carrasco, 2019; Pignon, 2021).
A full physical examination and an extensive work-up (for example, to rule out potential bleeding, lesions of other organs) are required as part of the treatment decision-making process.
Diagnostic imaging is important for gathering all the information required to advise the owner on the best treatment and for surgical planning. At a minimum, two orthogonal radiographs of the affected bone should be taken (Figure 1a and b). Computed tomography (CT) can facilitate more accurate diagnosis in small animals and can be performed rapidly using minimal sedation with modern machines. For these reasons, if available, CT is preferred for articular or near-articular, pelvic, carpal and tarsal fractures, and in cases where spinal lesions or multiple fractures are suspected.
Surgical site infections and pain are primary contributors to surgical morbidity and mortality. Before performing anaesthesia and surgery, it is essential to ensure that the patient is stable. Pain management is the first step to stabilise injured guinea pigs.
The authors recommend the use of methadone as first-line pain management or fentanyl by continuous rate infusion for severe pain until the decision between conservative and surgical management has been made. The use of buprenorphine can then be justified depending on pain assessment.
To provide multimodal analgesia, meloxicam can be added for guinea pigs with adequate renal perfusion and thermoregulation and after anaesthesia if mandatory. As gastrointestinal stasis is often induced by pain in guinea pigs, care must be taken to detect stasis early and treat it with intravenous fluids in addition to analgesics. Handling should be reduced to a minimum to limit pain. Catheters and intravenous lines should be placed after analgesia. To complete the multimodal pain management, locoregional anaesthesia (epidural, femoral and sciatic nerve block) may be performed.
Patient and surgical site preparation includes, in all surgical cases: brushing of the whole body; bladder voiding; clipping of the affected segment with a broad margin, including interdigital spaces for lesions under the tarsus; limb suspension using a support suture placed between the proximal phalanges or an adhesive bandage covering the unclipped portion for proximal lesions; and skin preparation. Skin preparation is surgeon dependent; the authors recommend alcohol and chlorhexidine-based preparations (soap and solution) applied with five passes of four-inch square gauze sponge following submersion of the foot/carpus in alcohol/chlorhexidine solution for five minutes prior to the procedure.
Fractures can be treated either conservatively or surgically, depending on many variables. In the case of open fractures, initial treatment consists of wound care, bandaging and initiation of a course of an antibiotic with adequate bone diffusion, such as azithromycin or chloramphenicol. It is important to clip the whole limb to search for injuries that may have occurred secondary to the open fracture, as few muscle masses surround the distal bones in guinea pigs (Miwa and Calvo Carrasco, 2019).
Cage rest alone can be considered if owner finances preclude treatment, but the risks are high for severe deformation and/or non-union inducing chronic pain; it is especially important to provide analgesia and monitor pain in these cases.
Cage rest and external coaptation/bandaging may be appropriate to manage dislocations with perfect joint reduction (achieved conservatively or surgically) and can be considered as the sole treatment for closed fractures with more than 50% contact between fragments in both orthogonal radiographs.
External coaptation can be performed using casts, light thermoformed splints and bandages, and Altman tape splints for animals up to 500g (Miwa and Calvo Carrasco, 2019).
It is recommended to place bandages with the guinea pig under deep sedation. The limb should be clipped and placed in a physiological position, and both the proximal and the distal joint must be included in the bandage and immobilised. For this reason, in addition to the inability to place the bandage while protecting the thorax and abdomen, bandages are not recommended for all proximal fractures.
The bandage must be replaced at least every week for a total of four to six weeks, depending on healing and the presence of skin damage. Complications include soft tissue lesions (Griffon and Hamaide, 2016), limb necrosis, non-union, deformation, ankylosis, osteoarthritis progression and osteopenia. The incidence of these complications is not known in guinea pigs.
Fractures may be managed by either external or internal surgical approaches. The selection of the method of fixation may vary based on the type, location and age of the fracture; the size, character and age of the animal; the compliance and financial situation of the owner; the available equipment; and the surgeon’s expertise. Given the limited guidelines available, the clinician must be flexible in approach and determine the optimal treatment on a case by case basis.
Extrapolation from other species is sometimes the only option available, although it is necessary to consider the anatomical and physiological particularities of guinea pigs (Cooper and Schiller, 1976).
External fixators can be used to treat luxations or fractures (Miwa and Calvo Carrasco, 2019). They cause minimal soft tissue injuries, facilitate wound management of open fractures, and provide good stabilisation of fracture fragments and excellent versatility compared with other methods, as well as allow adaptability over time, providing the possibility of staged reduction.
In addition, the technique is relatively low cost and easy, with early functional recovery and the possibility to remove the implants without surgery. The major disadvantages are the risk of infection through the insertion of the pins and cutaneous lesions with loss of stability. Guinea pigs tolerate this type of fixation well, and licking and self mutilation are rarely seen.
External fixation in guinea pigs is usually achieved using a type I fixator or a (modified) type II fixator (Conn, 2000), with or without an intramedullary (IM) pin, usually in a tie-in fashion. Tie-in configurations are preferable to IM pins alone, as they increase resistance and strength and prevent pin migration (Aron et al, 1991).
Depending on the weight of the patient and the type of frame, one to two pins should be placed per fragment penetrating both cortices, and an angle should be present between the two pins. The more complex the frame (more pins, more planes, bilateral settings, struts, tie-in), the greater the resistance. To further increase the resistance, threaded pins can be used; positive-profile pins are recommended – especially in unilateral frames (screws should be bicortical in all cases).
Guinea pig bones are brittle and likely to shatter if the pins are inserted too close to a fracture site. Fixator pins should be placed as far from the fracture site as possible to minimise the risk of the bones shattering and to preserve the muscle over the centre of the bone, enhancing healing. However, the further the pins are placed from the fracture site, the less rigidity they provide.
To lighten the weight of the material, an acrylic (biphasic malleable paste) pin external fixator can be used instead of rods and connecting bars (Figure 2). Another advantage of the paste over rods and bars is that protective bandages are not required. Side bars are constructed using thermoplastic casting material heated in hot water or epoxy putty mixed to polymerisation, rolled to create a cylinder and then moulded into the pins to create parallel side bars.
Although IM pins provide axial alignment and bending stability, they are not stable against rotation and shear forces, and their resistance is dependent on their diameter. It is usually recommended to use a pin with a diameter equal to 60% to 70% of the diameter of the medullary cavity. IM pins can migrate and perforate the skin; therefore, it is not recommended to use IM pins alone in guinea pigs or to use pins narrower than 20% to 30% of the diameter of the bone.
Historically, tie-in external fixation has been the preferred surgical option for exotic animals, but further development in bone plates – especially locking and low-contact concepts – represents a promising advancement (Sabater González and Calvo Carrasco, 2019). Indeed, plate constructs have been shown to offer greater stiffness than external fixation when applied to long bone cadaveric fracture models in rabbits (Davolt et al, 2022).
The main difficulties encountered when placing a plate are the brittle character and small size of the bone making screwing challenging, the limited availability of small locking plates offering appropriate strength and low contact, and the higher costs and greater technical skill required to perform a minimally invasive approach in such small animals.
The recommendations for guinea pig plate osteosynthesis are the same as for other mammals: at least two screws per bone fragment are required for stabilisation, the use of locking materials offers better safety, the plate should be placed with less soft tissue dissection (periosteum left intact), and some elasticity and resistance of the construct is required. The use of locking plates and self-tapered screws is recommended by the authors as they offer greater safety in the case of brittle bones. Rigidity should be lowered using long plates, and compression is not recommended in this species.
Limb amputation may be indicated for the treatment of numerous orthopaedic (complex fractures with small fragments close the joint, open infected fractures, vascular lesions, neoplasia; Figure 3) or neurological (plexus or nerve lesion, with no deep pain) conditions. Although limb amputation is commonly performed in practice and seems to be well tolerated (Miwa and Calvo Carrasco, 2019), no retrospective studies are available concerning the outcome of this surgical procedure.
Hindlimb amputation may be performed via two methods: by removing the limb at the midshaft femur or by removal at the coxofemoral joint. More distal procedures have been described, but these are time consuming, produce a non-functional limb which may inhibit ambulation, can carry an increased risk of chronic pain and are thought to have less aesthetic appeal (Johnson and Dunning, 2005).
Postoperative care for patients following orthopaedic surgery is critical to ensure proper bone healing, minimise complications and manage pain. In most cases, this involves:
Analgesics (for example, methadone, buprenorphine) and NSAIDs. NSAIDs should be used sparingly because they are known to slow wound and bone healing in many species.
Wound care and bandaging. Liquid dressings are commonly used by the authors. Rapidly resorbable sutures are often used to close the skin, but a re-check is required 10 to 12 days postoperatively to monitor healing of the surgical wound.
A calming environment and exercise restriction (limiting the guinea pig’s space to a minimum and removing all toys) for three to eight weeks depending on healing. Gradual, controlled movement may be introduced after a period of rest.
Passive range of motion exercises, physiotherapy or laser therapy, depending on the surgical procedure.
Antibiotics are not systematically prescribed. The owner and primary care veterinary surgeon should be aware of potential complications and monitor for them. Follow up usually includes practice visits (typically one to weeks after surgery) to assess healing and remove sutures, and serial radiographs to assess the position of the implants and alignment.
Diagnostic imaging should be repeated immediately after surgery, two to three weeks after the procedure and again four to six weeks after surgery, to monitor the healing process and inform the decision of when to remove any implants or casts.
Following external fixation, it is recommended to perform daily lavage and disinfection of the pin insertion sites, to apply povidone-iodine gel at the pin-skin junction and to keep the guinea pig’s environment clean. Re-check radiographs should be taken three weeks and six weeks after the surgery to assess the healing process. When bony callus has formed, the external fixator can be removed. The pin insertion wounds should be disinfected with chlorhexidine.
Cage rest with confinement is recommended for all fracture patients regardless of approach; however, this can be challenging to accomplish in guinea pigs without compromising animal welfare and exposing them to complications or comorbidities.
Use of some of the drugs in this article is under the veterinary medicine cascade.
Charly Pignon graduated in 2005 from Alfort National Veterinary School, France, and then worked in Alfort’s wildlife rescue centre and Paris Zoo. In 2009, he completed an exotic medicine internship at Tufts University, then returned to France and established the Exotic Medicine Service at Alfort. Charly is a diplomate of the European College of Zoological Medicine (ECZM), a past-president of the Association of Exotic Mammalian Veterinarians, a former member of the executive committee of ECZM and a current member of the standards quality assurance committee of the EBVS.
Adeline Decambron graduated from Alfort National Veterinary School in 2009 and became a board-certified veterinary surgeon in 2020. She also holds an MSc and a PhD in orthopaedic research. Adeline has more than 10 years of exclusive experience in small animal surgery and previously served as a lecturer at Alfort, and has been practising in a private referral hospital for the past five years.