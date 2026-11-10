The recommendations for guinea pig plate osteosynthesis are the same as for other mammals: at least two screws per bone fragment are required for stabilisation, the use of locking materials offers better safety, the plate should be placed with less soft tissue dissection (periosteum left intact), and some elasticity and resistance of the construct is required. The use of locking plates and self-tapered screws is recommended by the authors as they offer greater safety in the case of brittle bones. Rigidity should be lowered using long plates, and compression is not recommended in this species.