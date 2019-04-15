NSAIDs inhibit cyclooxygenase (COX) enzymes – COX-1 and COX-2 – which are involved in the production of prostaglandins, part of the inflammatory pathway (Miller and Richardson, 2010). NSAIDs, such as meloxicam and carprofen, are used to treat mild to moderate pain (Barter, 2011; Allweiler, 2016), while also having antipyrexic activity (Barter, 2011). NSAIDs generally have a wide margin of safety when used appropriately and, in rabbits, doses of 1.5mg/kg given orally once daily for five days causes no ill effects (Barter, 2011). Side effects are reported – these include gastrointestinal ulceration, platelet inhibition, as well as hepatic and renal dysfunction (Balko and Chinnadurai, 2017; Allweiler, 2016). NSAIDs are often used alongside opioids, working together with them, resulting in a lower dose of both classes of drugs being used (Barter, 2011).