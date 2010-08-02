Unless the stomatitis is mild and very superficial, general anaesthesia should be performed to remove the infected and necrotic material and to revitalise the underlying tissue. The oral cavity can be cleaned and flushed using diluted chlorhexidine or povidone-iodine solution. A topical silver sulfadiazine cream can then be applied daily on the lesions. In the meantime, broad-spectrum parenteral antibiotic and antifungal treatment should be started while waiting for culture and sensitivity results.