Managing tortoise shell injuries

All aspects of the wound should be explored to evaluate for underlying damage to tissues. If there is sufficient space and a deep pocket is identified, endoscopic assessment may be indicated. Deep cultures can be taken from tissues with a swab or a bone biopsy may be indicated at this stage. It is best to take cultures before starting antibiotic therapy so if you are planning to take one, delay antibiotics until after the sample has been taken and avoid flooding the tissues with an iodine preparation.