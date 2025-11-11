Try to plan any anaesthetic early during the day to reduce stress and allow plenty of time for the rabbit to recover from an anaesthetic and to be monitored. Anaesthetic preparation should include having any equipment needed for any planned procedure ready to reduce handling time and stress. Calculate the doses for any anaesthetic and emergency drug in advance. Unhealthy animals should be stabilised, where possible, before undertaking an anaesthetic procedure (for example, fluid therapy started to correct dehydration, assisted feeding commenced in anorectic patients, antibiotic administered if required and pain relief provided). Establishing IV access for fluids and drug administration is crucial in many cases, moreover in an emergency, and it is always recommended when hospitalising a rabbit for any anaesthetic event.