For an animal to be legally captive-bred (in line with CITES and the Wildlife and Countryside Act [WCA] 1981), its parents must have been legally in captivity at the time of egg laying or conception. Without identification and CITES licensing, this is impossible to prove. Under the act there is a reverse burden of proof – that is, it is for the defendant to prove he or she is innocent, rather than the prosecution to prove guilt – so it is in the interest of owners and breeders of all captive-bred exotic animals to be able to confirm identification in support of their captive-bred status.