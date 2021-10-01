Hamsters are nocturnal, which means they are most active in the evening and at night. Their cage should be placed in a quiet area, so they are not disturbed during the day. Environmental temperature should be between 18°C to 26°C, and out of draughts and direct sunlight (Girling, 2013). Temperatures of 5°C to 6°C and below will result in hibernation, and a temperature above 29°C to 30°C will result in hyperthermia and death (Girling, 2013).