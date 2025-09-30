Slowing down.

Sleeping more.

Stiffness after rest.

Change in gait pattern and hop sequence.

Changes in posture at walk, stand and while toileting.

Difficulty jumping up or down and reduced use of ramps.

Appetite changes, including volume and food preference.

Changes in behaviours such as grumpiness and aggression to humans or their house mates, or even withdrawn behaviours where they are much less interactive with the family.

Licking the joints, or repetitive nibbling of an area.

Pododermatitis.

Excessive nail length from reduced activity such as digging.

Inappropriate toileting, or not using the littler tray.

Coat changes.

Matted fur.

Cheyletiella parasitovorax (“walking dandruff”) skin mite infestation.

Urine staining.

Inability to eat caecotrophs.

Flystrike.

This list is neither exhaustive, nor is it certain that an individual rabbit will develop all of them, let alone in any particular order. However, as the condition worsens, and as the secondary effects of some signs interact (for example, a lack of exercise predisposes to obesity, and loss of muscle strength, itself further destabilising joints), a vicious circle develops which, sadly, often ends up in flystrike, which in a recent study was revealed to be the leading cause of euthanasia of rabbits presented to veterinary practices, and yet is wholly preventable (O’Neill et al, 2019).