Acquired malocclusion is mainly seen in adults. Inadequate dental wear is a common cause where rabbits are fed a highcarbohydrate, low-fibre diet resulting in elongation of both root and crown. Incomplete wear and the curvature of the cheek teeth results in spike formation on the lingual occlusal surface of the mandibular teeth and the buccal occlusal surface of the maxillary teeth. This elongation of the cheek teeth prevents normal occlusion and, therefore, dental wear of the incisors, resulting in secondary incisor elongation and malocclusion (Figure 1). Calcium deficiency due to selective feeding when offered excessive quantities of coarse-mix food can lead to alveolar bone resorption and tooth loosening, and will enhance the progression of dental resorption. Traumatic injury, including mandibular symphysis separation, temporomandibular joint subluxation, mandibular ramus fractures and tooth fractures with subsequent pulp exposure (often associated with tooth clipping and tooth root abscess formation) are also commonly seen. Many factors are thought to be involved in odontogenic abscesses. In some cases, severe chronic abnormal tooth growth, eruption and wear are likely to be the primary factors. Subsequent infection of the affected tooth may progress from local periodontal infection or systemic spread.