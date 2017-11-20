A soft tissue, fluid-filled component was wrapped around half of the mass (later confirmed as part of a gastrointestinal tract) and seemed to show peristalsis-like movements. Another, smaller, blood-filled component present on the opposite side of the tumour appeared to have numerous blood vessels leaving it and continued to contract for 30 minutes post-removal. The main, hard component of the mass was incised into, revealing cartilage, bones and reptile skin inside. With the owner’s consent, the mass was sent for histopathological examination, which confirmed an ovarian teratoma, as suspected.