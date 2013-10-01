Breeding

Jills are seasonally polyoestrous, induced ovulators (as with cats), and come into season in the spring and then around late summer or autumn. Jills will normally put on weight (40 per cent in entire jills) during the winter and lose weight in the summer6. An obvious swelling develops around the jill’s genitalia when it is in season and it will remain in this state (up to three weeks) until brought out of season from mating or artificially from hormone suppressants. If a jill is not brought out of season, the result could be fatal where constant high oestrogen levels cause bone marrow suppression5. The act of mating can be quite aggressive where the male bites the back of the female’s neck and this can lead to serious trauma, but, without this, the jill will not be stimulated to ovulate9.