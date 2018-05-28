Examination

On a clinical examination, the snake was of adequate body condition, weighing 0.91kg. Oral examination was within normal limits and it had no signs of an upper respiratory tract infection at the time. The snake had multiple areas of retained shed, including multiple layers of retained spectacles bilaterally. The heart was assessed using Doppler and its rate and rhythm were within normal limits, as was the snake’s respiratory rate and effort. Coelomic palpation was normal, but the snake resented spinal palpation. Multiple raised, hard areas were palpable when feeling the spine. When placed on a flat surface the snake was unable to move the middle and caudal thirds of its body. When placed in dorsal recumbency the snake was unable to right itself.