The major classes of analgesic drugs used to manage acute and chronic pain in exotic animal practice include opioids, NSAIDs and local anaesthetics – for example, an opioid could be used to premedicate a rabbit undergoing surgery to modulate pain. A local anaesthetic block may be used to inhibit pain transmission and an NSAID could be administered perioperatively to alter pain transduction. Evidence also shows recovery can be hastened if opioids, NSAIDs and local anaesthetics are used to pre-emptively block the sensitisation of the CNS from a noxious stimulus before the tissue injury occurs (pre-emptive analgesia; Katz et al, 1992; Reichert et al, 2001). Selection of the appropriate analgesic protocol should include knowledge of pain physiology and the pharmacokinetic properties of that specific drug in a particular species (Kohn et al, 2007; Lichtenberger and Ko, 2007).