The large hindgut comprises the caecum and colon. The caecal wall is thin-walled, contains 40 per cent of the intestinal content and ends in the blind-ending vermiform appendix, which has significant lymphoid tissue content. The proximal (or ascending) colon comprises three taenia (longitudinal muscular bands) that create haustra (sacculations), a single taenia/haustra, and the fusus coli (a 5cm to 8cm thickened section). Protrusions are present within the mucosa in the initial portion of the colon. The fusus coli contains prominent longitudinal folds, numerous goblet cells, and is highly innervated and vascular. The distal colon is 80cm to 100cm long, thin-walled, has a smooth mucosa and is unsacculated.