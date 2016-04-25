Rabbits

Many authors recommend the use of meloxicam in stable normovolaemic animals post-surgery, when they start eating and in the presence of normal renal values, in view of possible intraoperative risks of bleeding and hypotension (Lichtenberger and Ko, 2007). Several studies have been performed to evaluate efficacy, analgesic effects, safety and side effects of meloxicam administered to rabbits at different dosages and via various routes (Turner et al, 2006a and 2006b; Karachalios et al, 2007; Leach et al, 2009; Carpenter et al, 2009; Cooper et al, 2009; Fredholm et al, 2013; Goldschlager et al, 2013; Eshar and Weese, 2014; Delk et al, 2014; Mehraj Khan and Rampal, 2014). Rabbits seem to be able to metabolise meloxicam faster than dogs, humans and rats. The drug appears to be clinically safe in rabbits when used at appropriate dosages, but dosages as high as 1mg/kg may be necessary to achieve a clinically effective concentration in this species.