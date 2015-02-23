At rest, rabbits bear their weight on the area between the hock and the hind claws, but during locomotion they are digitigrades, placing their weight on the digits and claws rather than on the metatarsi and hocks. Furthermore, differently from dogs and cats, rabbits only have thick fur to protect the plantar aspect of their hind feet – lack footpads and the thin skin associated with this area is adhered to the underlying tissues (Harcourt- Brown, 2002). This area is often overlooked during a physical examination of pet rabbits.