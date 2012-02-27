The “wind-down period” is a stage in the autumn during which the tortoise prepares itself for hibernation. Characteristically, tortoises will become more lethargic and abstain from food for four to six weeks (shorter for young tortoises). This allows them to empty their gastrointestinal tract. It is important during this period to ensure the tortoise is fit to hibernate and is bathed regularly to build up fluid stores that it will rely on during hibernation. If the wind-down is not carried out normally and the tortoise is not physiologically ready to hibernate, posthibernation problems are likely.