The uterus will be found immediately under the incision at this point (Figure 3). There is no need to look for it by inserting instruments, and no gut segments will be visible. The fat around the cervical area of the uterus is grasped and elevated, which raises the double cervix out of the wound (Figures 4 and 5). One of the uterine horns is followed until its cranial end, where it continues as the fallopian tube (Figure 6). The fallopian tube courses ventrally and then curves back upwards to join the ovary (Figure 7). This is another critical stage of the procedure. If the end of the uterine horn is elevated to try to lift up the ovary, the thin mesovarium will tear, resulting in an ovary that drops down into the wound and is difficult to locate. Instead, you should walk your fingers along the length of the fallopian tube until it curves around to the ovary. At this point, the ovary, together with its large pad of fat, should be elevated, and two clamps placed beneath it (Figure 8). A small window is made in the thin mesovarium between this thick pad of fat and the cranial end of the uterine horn (Figure 9). Make sure the loop of fallopian tube is elevated upwards to avoid leaving a section behind (Figure 10). The tissue below the ovary is ligated using vicryl or polydioxanone suture (PDS) and the mesovarium is transected.