Summary

Fly strike (myiasis) is a common condition seen in rabbits in Wales and the south of England. It is a highly seasonal pathology and is mainly caused by green bottles (Lucilia sericata) in northern European countries. The prognosis will vary with the degree of the lesions, but – with appropriate care – is not necessarily a fatal disorder. Different factors will predispose to fly strike in rabbits; the perineal area of the affected rabbits is usually targeted due to their moist conditions, secondary to faecal or urinary contamination often involving damp areas on the skin of the affected animals. Affected animals can be critical in a few hours and treatment can be challenging. Prevention of this disease should be our aim, fighting the predisposing factors at the same time as actively avoiding it by using prophylactic products.