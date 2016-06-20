Food prepared for human consumption contains high levels of fat, salt, sugar and protein, and should be avoided. Fresh fruit should be removed after six hours (four hours in hot weather) to avoid bacterial or yeast overgrowth that might result in gastrointestinal infection. Birds should not receive any food that has been in contact with human saliva due to the high risk of crop infection. For this reason, owners should also be discouraged from “kissing” their pet birds or feeding from the mouth.