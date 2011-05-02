P cuniculi is frequently demonstrated in apparently normal rabbits and stress may lead to an explosion in mite numbers, resulting in clinical disease (Bowman, 1992). Rabbits in poor condition appear to be most susceptible for the disease and several other factors – such as stress, overcrowding, poor nutrition, cold weather and/or immunosuppressants – predispose the animal to the disease. It is possible that earlier stresses of trauma, hospitalisation and fracture repair had contributed to the development of auricular mange in this particular rabbit.