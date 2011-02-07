Fibre content varies from 29.8 per cent (meadow grass) to 35.6 per cent (orchard grass). The protein content of grass hays is generally in the range of 6.3 per cent to 16.7 per cent. Quality will vary depending on the time of year. Cutting hay before flowering provides the best quality. Opinion varies as to the best age of hay to feed – some keepers recommend feeding hay that is at least four months old, as young hay may lead to diarrhoea, but others feed new hay with no problems. Prolonged storage of hay can lead to a loss of nutrients, especially vitamins A and D especially if the temperature is warm. Good hay is sweet-smelling, with no mustiness. Lucerne (alfalfa) is used widely in the US and other parts of the world for haymaking, but is not common in the UK.