Special attention needs to be made during the restraint to how you are holding the rabbit, so excessive pressure is not being placed on the thorax. Also, make sure the towel is not in contact with the rabbit’s eyes at any point.

Be a towel snob, too – the one you use needs to be clean, with no debris or predator smells. It should also have no holes, as these can trap a limb or damage the rabbit’s fine, often fragile nails.