Herbal remedies and pet calming sprays containing valerian – among other ingredients – can be used to help the rabbits to relax during the transportation and other stressful situations. A study from the University of Bristol found the use of calming spray was associated with a significant decrease in heart rate and a significant increase in the number of positive behaviours the rabbits exhibited when used in acute stress situations (Unwin et al, 2020). The author of the article also has anecdotal evidence suggesting owners who have used a herbal remedy during transportation noticed their rabbits were calmer.