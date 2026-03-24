Husbandry

Is sufficient space available in three dimensions; can the rabbit move around, exercise and stand on its hindlegs?

Is companionship present? Prey species are not solitary, and lack of company is a major problem for pet rabbits. Often, rabbits are alone after a companion has died, and advice on re-mixing and re-bonding (or referral to someone with such expertise) is vital. Conversely, too much competition for resources might also occur; just as in cats, the rule of thumb of one per pet plus one applies in rabbits for drinkers/bowls, feed bowls, sleeping areas, and so forth.

Can the rabbit hide? Lack of hiding places means being exposed and vulnerable. Hiding places do not have to be complex: the hutch, tunnels, boxes – just a choice of places throughout the run (and two entrance/exit points are even better). Given refuges, most rabbits will come out more and be more confident in the open, meaning owners can see them and interact with them more easily.

Is the rabbit exposed to predators, such as dogs, cats or people? If not habituated to these and if lacking places to get away from them, then such exposure can be stressful. The dog may be playing, but does the rabbit know this?

Diet. Dietary stress will exist where the diet is inadequate (especially in fibre) or overly adequate – especially in terms of calorie density (such as lack of fibre). As well as the physiological effects of this, lack of time feeding, chewing and digesting impacts on the whole lifestyle. Additionally, use of feeding enrichment is extremely useful in providing mental stimulation and mimicking the natural state of foraging behaviours.

Handling. If not properly socialised, or if simply not handled well, this can be immensely stressful to a pet rabbit. The hunkered down still rabbit is not necessarily enjoying the experience. If early handling has resulted in injury, then threat of further handling is likely to induce a fear reaction and even aggression.

Make the clinic visit and treatment as stress free as possible

Is your clinic rabbit-friendly? Rabbit Welfare Association and Fund provides many materials (as well as a rabbit friendly practice scheme) to assist in helping clinics make the treatments as stress free as possible (tinyurl.com/bdhw4n9u). This part involves all staff and all areas of the clinic. While this sounds ambitious and possibly expensive, most rabbit needs are addressed by simple management changes that are usually inexpensive and rely on an understanding of their requirements – much as a clinic will understand and approach the different needs of a cat from those of a dog. Many changes for rabbits will probably benefit cats and dogs, too.