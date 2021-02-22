Disease prevention is a vital area for now and the future. Preventive health care for rabbits is still not adequate, with the 2018 PDSA Animal Welfare Report showing that approximately 50% of rabbits were neither vaccinated nor neutered. While that’s a massive improvement on the time when neutering female rabbits was a rarity and male rabbits would be castrated under “hypnosis” (tonic immobility is the induction of a quiescent state in rabbits, but with no stress alleviation and absolutely no analgesic effect), it’s still half as many as is necessary to avoid the approximately 60,000 that arrive at rescue centres every year (Todd, RWAF, unpublished data).