Tortoises are the easiest group to treat medically, as they are the most responsive to oxytocin. Fluid deficits should be corrected, then an injection of calcium gluconate may be administered (100mg/kg IM to 200mg/kg IM) and, one hour later, an injection of oxytocin (2 IU/ kg IM to 10 IU/ kg IM). Oxytocin may need to be repeated once or twice at four to six-hourly intervals. If a suitable nesting area is provided, eggs are usually passed without difficulty. Vasotocin (0.01µg/kg IV or IC to 1µg/kg IV or IC) is reported to be more effective, but is difficult to obtain in practice. The administration of calcium should ideally be based on blood parameters, but if this is not possible in an emergency situation, it is important to ensure that the tortoise is wellhydrated first. Beta-lockers, such as atenolol, have also been used anecdotally and appear to potentiate the effects of oxytocin. However, if medical treatment is ineffective or eggs are too large or misshapen to be passed, surgery may be required to remove the eggs by salpingostomy or ovariosalpingectomy.