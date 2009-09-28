28 Sept 2009
Joanna Hedley explains some common reptile reproductive worries, and outlines methodologies for the diagnosis and treatment of such issues
REPRODUCTIVE diseases are common problems in reptiles, and this article will discuss presentations that are most likely to be seen in practice.
Before discussing the various problems possible with reptile reproduction, it is important to be able to determine the sex of the animal you are dealing with (see Table 1). Owners will often be unaware or misinformed of the sex of the animal, particularly if purchased when young, as many reptiles can be hard to definitively sex until they are mature. Equally, it is important to be aware of the normal reproductive pattern of the common species to be able to identify true reproductive disease. There is great species variation, but some general guidelines include:
• boas generally produce live young (viviparous);
• pythons produce eggs (oviparous);
• colubrids may produce live young or eggs;
• the most commonly kept lizards produce eggs (always check for each individual species);
• tortoises and terrapins produce eggs;
• breeding in temperate species is usually triggered by a change in temperature, so it will occur between late spring and early summer as temperatures increase; and
• tropical species tend to breed all year round, although some boids will preferentially breed during the cooler period.
Pre-ovulatory stasis is commonly seen in lizards and tortoises. Follicles are produced by the ovaries, but, due to inappropriate husbandry or underlying disease, hormones are thought to become imbalanced and ovulation does not occur.
Therefore, follicles build up on the ovaries, which eventually cause problems by becoming space-occupying lesions. They then become inspissated, thus preventing them from ever being passed, or being passed into the coelomic cavity – which leads to egg peritonitis.
• Clinical signs
Clinical signs include lethargy, anorexia, weight loss, an often enlarged coelomic cavity, and – in extreme cases – collapse and death. It is important to note that anorexia can be normal when follicles are produced in a natural situation, and this may last up to one month. In captivity, however, due to inappropriate husbandry and nutritional secondary hyperparathyroidism, reptiles will often not have sufficient energy and calcium reserves. As a result, follicle production continues at the expense of the animal, and treatment may be necessary.
• Diagnosis
A diagnosis may be obvious, based on history and clinical signs. Blood tests may also be suggestive, with hyperalbuminaemia, hypercalcaemia and hyperphosphataemia a common finding.
Imaging usually confirms the diagnosis, with follicles visible on lizard radiographs as multiple round soft tissue opacities mid-coelom. These should be distinguished from ovulated eggs, which appear more oval in shape and may have a thin, mineralised outline. Concurrent metabolic bone disease is often noted due to calcium reserves in the bones being used up in follicle production.
In tortoises, ultrasonography may be more helpful, with follicles identified as multiple round, echogenic densities. Alternatively, in tortoises, laporoscopic assessment via the prefemoral fossa should allow the follicles to be directly visualised, leading to a definitive diagnosis.
• Treatment
Supportive treatment is essential, with fluid therapy and nutritional support the first step to correct any underlying deficits. Once the patient appears stable, a decision about whether to keep supporting the patient medically or proceed to surgery (if the animal is a suitable candidate) can be made.
Medical treatment may be preferred in patients with only mild clinical signs, or if the animal is required for breeding in future. Medical treatment should include supportive care, including treatment of any metabolic bone diseases and correction of any underlying husbandry issues.
This option may lead to resorption of the follicles or, rarely, ovulation if the animal is not too debilitated. Surgery, however, is the preferred option and an ovariectomy or ovariosalpingectomy should be carried out. If the animal is too debilitated to withstand surgery, or owners are unwilling to treat, euthanasia may be the best option in advanced cases.
Dystocia is commonly seen in snakes, lizards and chelonians. It may be due to inappropriate husbandry (such as the lack of a suitable nesting site), stress, lack of suitable ultraviolet lighting, lack of dietary calcium or other underlying disease. The problems are mostly in oviparous species.
• Clinical signs
Snakes may appear lethargic, anorexic or begin to pass eggs but not a complete parturition. If the process has not been completed within 48 to 72 hours, dystocia may be diagnosed. Eggs may often be palpable or even visible in the caudal third of the body as soft oval masses. Lizards may present in a similar fashion to those with pre-follicular stasis. Tortoises may be lethargic, anorexic or show signs of restlessness and straining. A prolapse, either of the oviduct or just the cloaca, may also occur in any species.
• Diagnosis
This may be obvious on history and clinical signs. Imaging usually confirms diagnosis with oval softtissue opacities with a thin mineralised outline being visible on radiographs of snakes or lizards.
Normal tortoise eggs appear oval with a thin radio-opaque shell, but eggs that have been present for some time may appear roughened or irregular, and these are often the ones that cause dystocia. It is important to assess if eggs are likely to cause obstruction, or whether they will pass through the pelvis normally.
Alternatively, tortoises may have attempted to pass eggs that have moved into the cloaca, and then been retropulsed into the bladder, so it is important to try to identify the location of the eggs prior to deciding on treatment. It is also possible for eggs to be poorly mineralised and, if a clearly defined shell is not apparent on radiography, the animal should not undergo medical induction.
• Treatment
This may be as simple as correcting any underlying stressors in the environment, and providing a warm, secluded nesting area. Warm water bathing may also be useful. However, often by the time reptiles are presented, medical or surgical treatment will be required.
Tortoises are the easiest group to treat medically, as they are the most responsive to oxytocin. Fluid deficits should be corrected, then an injection of calcium gluconate may be administered (100mg/kg IM to 200mg/kg IM) and, one hour later, an injection of oxytocin (2 IU/ kg IM to 10 IU/ kg IM). Oxytocin may need to be repeated once or twice at four to six-hourly intervals. If a suitable nesting area is provided, eggs are usually passed without difficulty. Vasotocin (0.01µg/kg IV or IC to 1µg/kg IV or IC) is reported to be more effective, but is difficult to obtain in practice. The administration of calcium should ideally be based on blood parameters, but if this is not possible in an emergency situation, it is important to ensure that the tortoise is wellhydrated first. Beta-lockers, such as atenolol, have also been used anecdotally and appear to potentiate the effects of oxytocin. However, if medical treatment is ineffective or eggs are too large or misshapen to be passed, surgery may be required to remove the eggs by salpingostomy or ovariosalpingectomy.
In lizards, medical treatment with calcium and oxytocin injections may be attempted, but it is often ineffective – in which case, surgery is required.
In snakes, treatment may involve sedation and manual manipulation of eggs to gently ease them out of the cloaca. There are, however, risks to this approach, with oviduct and/ or uterine prolapse or rupture a possible consequence. Combining this technique with endoscopic examination of the oviduct with saline insufflation is a far better alternative. This allows the eggs to be dislodged and for a thorough assessment of the oviduct to be performed, prior to manual manipulation. After the procedure, the oviduct is examined again to confirm there has been no iatrogenic trauma. Alternatively, surgery may be carried out, as for other reptiles.
Lastly, ovocentesis (either percutaneous or trans-cloacal) has been reported in various species, and may be an option if surgery is not possible in a debilitated animal, or for financial reasons. This will then allow the egg to collapse, and thus be passed or removed more easily. It does, however, carry risks of inadvertently puncturing other organs, and may lead to egg peritonitis, so it is not an ideal alternative.
Firstly, it is important to be aware of normal reptile anatomies. Snakes and lizards have two hemipenes, which are stored inverted at the base of the tail. Tortoises and terrapins have a single hemipenis. These are solely used for reproduction, having no role in urination. There are many possible causes of prolapse, including gastrointestinal disease (such as impaction or parasites), uroliths, neoplasia, spinal damage, hypocalcaemia, trauma (often post-mating) and any other condition leading to straining or muscle weakness.
Diagnosis is normally fairly obvious on physical examination, although it is important to distinguish exactly which organ has prolapsed.
Detailed descriptions of relevant surgery are beyond the scope of this article, and relevant species texts should be consulted. However, the basic principles are discussed below. Suitable analgesia and antibiosis (if necessary) should always be provided.
This is carried out via a routine celiotomy approach. In most lizards, a paramedian incision should be used, taking care to avoid the ventral abdominal vein. In species such as the veiled chameleon (Chameleo calyptratus) a flank incision may be preferred. Ovaries can be easily visualised lying cranial to the kidneys, and may be easily exteriorised in some species, such as the bearded dragon (Pogona vitticeps) and the veiled chameleon. However, in certain species of gecko, they may be tightly adhered to the vena cava and difficult to totally exteriorise and remove. The procedure of ovariectomy is comparable with other species, although it is especially important to minimise blood loss in these small animals. The use of haemostatic clips can shorten surgery times, and be helpful in smaller species where the ovary is positioned more closely to the vena cava. The associated oviducts should also be removed if they appear abnormal, but this does not seem to be required otherwise.
Chelonian surgery requires more specialist knowledge and equipment, as a plastron osteotomy will be required to access the reproductive tract. This is normally performed with the use of a Dremel or similar tool to create a flap of bone that can be elevated to provide access to the coelomic cavity. The actual procedure of ovariectomy is comparable to other species, as discussed previously. The flap can then be replaced and maintained in position with epoxy resin. The placement of an oesophagostomy tube after surgery is advised.
A routine celiotomy approach should be used, the oviduct exteriorised, incised and the retained ova or foetuses removed, as for a caesarean in mammals. Oviductal tissues can, however, be very thin and friable, so a fine, absorbable suture material will be required for adequate closure.
The treatment protocol for a hemipenile prolapse is as follows:
• determine what structure has prolapsed;
• clean and bathe the organ with a strong sugar solution to reduce tissue oedema;
• manipulate back into the body if tissue is viable (sedation usually necessary);
• if tissue is not viable, amputation of the hemipenis will be necessary;
• if replacement is successful, place a purse-string suture around the cloaca – this may be left in place for less than five days; and
• provide antibiosis and analgesia.
Photo: ISTOCKPHOTO/SHANNON PLUMMER.
Joanna HedleyJob Title