The subcutaneous insertion of a slow-release GnRH agonist, such as implants containing 4.7mg or 9.4mg of deslorelin acetate, has offered an excellent alternative for the reversible control of ovarian activity (Figure 5). A brief general anaesthetic with isoflurane or sevoflurane and oxygen is advocated for a few minutes to allow the insertion of the implant (Figure 6). The implant is the same size as a microchip needle and, while implants can be placed conscious, to insert this into a conscious ferret would be painful and prove difficult for the handler.