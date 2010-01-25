An otoscope should be used to evaluate the cheek teeth and oral mucosa of all guinea pigs, chinchillas and degus, as these animals have aradicular hypsodont teeth, which are continuously erupting and growing. This examination should not be carried out in any animal showing signs of dyspnoea. Palpate the lymph nodes (the prescapular and popliteal are normally palpable, whereas mandibular, axillary and inguinal will only be palpable if enlarged) and the abdomen, and examine the anogenital area.