Radiography, CT and rhinoscopy should be part of the routine diagnostic protocol in rabbit respiratory medicine (Eatwell, 2012). Anterograde rhinoscopy poses limits to the depth of possible investigation and collection of diagnostic samples, due to the size of the average patients seen in practice and because the size of the standard endoscopic equipment (Divers, 2010). Retrograde or retro-pharyngeal rhinoscopy is described for the access of the choana area and the space behind the soft palate to allow collection of biopsy samples in cats (Lhermette and Sobel, 2008a), where the anatomy of the area does not allow the use of a flexible endoscope commonly used in dogs (Lhermette and Sobel, 2008b).