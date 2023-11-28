I start with gratitude for this wonder of nature, celebrating some of the attributes that make this bird so remarkable. Gratitude gives way to honouring our pain, however, for I must share with you just how dire things are looking for the curlew. Continuing with the spiral of the work that reconnects (Macy and Brown, 2014), gratitude and grief, give way to seeing with new eyes for we can know more genuinely our relatedness to all that is. We can feel the rich texture of our inter and intra-connections with past and future generations, and with our brother and sister species. Seeing with new eyes arises because we can sense who we really are and feel our own power to change. Finally, we go forth into the actions that call each of us in keeping with our gifts and our calling (Macy and Brown, 2014).