ABSTRACT

Crop burn is a commonly reported condition in hand-reared nestlings or convalescent adults that require crop feeding to be brought into good health. It is not uncommon for them to be fed excessively hot formula; the ideal food temperature for crop feeding is between 39°C and 41°C, and use of a thermometer is advisable. Food should also not be warmed in the microwave since this can produce “hot spots”. If a microwave is used, the food must be mixed thoroughly to ensure a consistent, appropriate temperature.