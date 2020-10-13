ABSTRACT

Shell rot is a condition that can affect any breed of tortoise, but individuals that dig themselves into the wet ground and other burrowing species tend to be more vulnerable. The condition may arise following a minor crack or injury to the shell; however, it is not straightforward to diagnose and so, in many cases, it goes unnoticed by the keeper. The condition can develop anywhere on the shell and the affected area may appear flaky, patchy, fractured or discoloured.