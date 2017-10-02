This is fine during routine hours and while that vet is in the building. However, there does need to be some replication of that expertise when the “rabbit vet” is away or off duty, or he or she may need to be working 24/7. Similarly, out-of-hours needs covering, too – it is great to build up expertise and a considerable reputation, but when an OOH emergency happens (and with rabbits they are not rare) you need your OOH provider to deliver a similar level of expertise or the reputation will soon disappear. In other words, share knowledge and make sure the clinic is not solely reliant on one person.