Endoparasites

Trixacarus caviae

These mites, commonly known as mange, burrow under the guinea pig’s skin, causing intense pruritus and excruciating pain. Look carefully and you will see small bumps just under the skin in the area of infestation, often with some blood on the top. These are the mites that have burrowed into the skin, causing the animal to scratch, and are usually found in the middle of the back in a V shape. The hair around the infested area is often thinning and may be broken off halfway down the shaft. Guinea pigs bite and scratch themselves to gain relief from the irritation, regularly causing open sores that can become infected.