However, a typical regimen likely to provide effective analgesia after ovariohysterectomy or similar surgery in rabbits or mammary tumour removal in rats may include buprenorphine preoperatively, meloxicam or carprofen during recovery from anaesthesia, followed by repeated doses of the NSAID by mouth for at least one to two days following surgery. If needed, the buprenorphine dosing could be repeated five to seven hours after recovery. Adding a local anaesthetic block seems particularly effective during procedures such as orchiectomy, where infiltration of the surgical site is easy. To provide both immediate local anaesthetic effects and some postsurgical analgesia, lidocaine may be combined with bupivacaine.