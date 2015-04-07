Water

Water must, of course, be included within the diet of all small mammals. Maintaining good water quality is important as many species will dunk their food into their water supply or, if the water is provided in bowls rather than sip feeders, some species will defaecate in their water supply (Girling, 2003). Sip feeder-style water bottles are therefore a better option as contamination by food, faeces and bedding is prevented. However water is offered, it should be changed daily and the amount consumed should be closely monitored.