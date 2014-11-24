Most snakes naturally feed on whole vertebrates in the wild, killing them either by constriction or envenomation. In captivity, snakes should only be fed pre-killed prey, usually small rodents or rabbits. Overfeeding is common as a snake’s energy requirement may only be two per cent to five per cent that of a similar-sized mammal. For example, an adult corn snake may only need to be fed one small rat every seven to 14 days. Care should be taken to ensure food is completely defrosted before feeding, and handling the snake should be avoided around time of feeding and for the following day.