Once the tortoises were fully hydrated (using intracoelomic Hartmann’s fluids and oral reptoboost), induction was started by administering calcium and oxytocin at different intervals (Denardo, 2006). Induction was successful and all passed the eggs. Six out of the seven tortoises started to self-feed within three weeks, but one of the patients was still lethargic and anorexic. Tube feeding was carried out for three more weeks. After this, an exploratory laparotomy was performed, revealing a large amount of follicles on the left ovary and ascites. The tortoise was neutered and is recovering uneventfully.