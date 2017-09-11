In another study (Walter et al, 2010), 4 out of 59 rabbits (7%) with uterine endometrial hyperplasia or carcinoma were found to have mammary adenocarcinoma. A possible hormonal influence could not be ruled out or confirmed in the present study. However, three patients presented uterine neoplasia or dysplasia concurrently with a mammary tumour. Greene and Strauss (1949) also described a marked difference between English and Belgian breeds of rabbit, with regard to the incidence of mammary tumours before the age of three years. The genetic component of this predisposition is, however, difficult to assess in pet rabbits. The majority of tumours were found in “dwarf” rabbits, but this is a poorly defined genetic background. Other more homogeneous breeds were too low in number for statistical evaluation.