Age was not associated with histologic diagnosis. Rats diagnosed with fibroadenomas were aged between 8 and 54 months, while age ranged between 12 and 36 months for rats with mammary carcinomas. Median age for diagnosis was 24 months for both groups. Fibroadenomas were more frequently seen in the axillary and ventral areas where mammary tissue is more extensive, although this may not be reflective of a real association between tumour type and location, considering the small number of tumours examined. Fibroadenomas also developed more frequently in sexually intact females and males compared to neutered animals. However, three spayed females developed mammary gland fibroadenomas. This can be explained by the fact ovariectomy reduces, but does not completely eliminate the risk of tumour development or the fact a subclinical mammary tumour may have already been present when the rats underwent ovariohysterectomy and may have continued to develop afterwards.