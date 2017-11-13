Mammary tumours were found in 11 of the surgical samples and in 5 of the necropsied animals. Specific details were recorded and tumours classified according to the World Health Organization (WHO) histological classification of mammary tumours of the dog and cat (Misdorp et al, 1999). Similarly to what was previously reported in African hedgehogs in which mammary tumours were predominantly malignant (Raymond and Garner 2000, 2001; Wellehan et al, 2003), the mammary tumours described in the Raymond and Garner (2000) study in European hedgehogs were all malignant.