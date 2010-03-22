Transmission

Eggs and cysts are passed in the faeces, which the tortoise spreads around its enclosure on its feet. This material can contaminate food sources and infect all tortoises in the group. Tortoises that have access to a particulate substrate can be even harder to manage, and those given access to the same patch of ground every summer (“garden” tortoises) can have a problem that will never go away. In these cases, it is critically important to ensure the tortoise is as free of parasites as possible, prior to going outside.